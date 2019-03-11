Moraco retiring from SAIC; successor named

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced Monday afternoon that CEO Tony Moraco will retire July 31 and named Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene as his successor. The announcement, made Monday after the closing bell,…

The announcement, made Monday after the closing bell, was not unexpected, as Keene was widely seen as being groomed to take over the top spot. She will become the fourth woman currently in charge of one of Greater Washington’s 25 biggest publicly traded companies, joining Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics and Kathy Warden of Northrop Grumman.

Moraco has led the Reston government IT contractor since 2013 when the former SAIC was split in two, with the IT services unit taking the decades-old name and Leidos Holdings Inc. taking the national security and commercial health and engineering markets. Moraco, who turns 59 on Thursday, has been with SAIC since 2006.

“I am extremely proud of how SAIC has evolved as a leading technology integrator with strong financial…