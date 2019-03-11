202
Home » Latest News » Moraco retiring from SAIC;…

Moraco retiring from SAIC; successor named

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 11, 2019 5:56 pm 03/11/2019 05:56pm
Share

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced Monday afternoon that CEO Tony Moraco will retire July 31 and named Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene as his successor.

The announcement, made Monday after the closing bell, was not unexpected, as Keene was widely seen as being groomed to take over the top spot. She will become the fourth woman currently in charge of one of Greater Washington’s 25 biggest publicly traded companies, joining Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics and Kathy Warden of Northrop Grumman.

Moraco has led the Reston government IT contractor since 2013 when the former SAIC was split in two, with the IT services unit taking the decades-old name and Leidos Holdings Inc. taking the national security and commercial health and engineering markets. Moraco, who turns 59 on Thursday, has been with SAIC since 2006. 

“I am extremely proud of how SAIC has evolved as a leading technology integrator with strong financial…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!