Monumental buys out Greene Turtle’s lease. Could sports betting be far behind?

The Greene Turtle at Capital One Arena is closing to make way for a mystery project from venue owner Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

But the project may not prove to be much of a mystery: When the D.C. Council recently approved sports betting, it allowed for a license at the downtown arena, and Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis has made no secret of his interest in the emerging industry. In February, he spoke to WUSA Channel 9 about his vision for a sportsbook at Capital One.

Monumental, which also owns the Washington Capitals and Wizards, is mum on what it plans at the 6,500-square-foot space, saying only it will become a “proprietary business concept.”

In an unusual move, Monumental bought Greene Turtle out of its lease, which the restaurant said had another three years on its term. Removing a paying tenant indicates that Monumental has something even more lucrative in mind.

The Greene Turtle will operate until April 9, the last day of the Washington Wizards’ regular season. The buyout…