Minority Business Leader Awards: You Mon Tsang

For serial entrepreneur You Mon Tsang, the choice of potential careers growing up in Chinatown in New York City was decidedly narrow: Work in a Chinese food restaurant or become a doctor, lawyer or banker.

But when Tsang attended Yale University, his world expanded. He became an urban planner before deciding to attend the University of California at Berkley for his MBA. Brief stints at Xerox and what is now Oracle led him to a breakthrough: his first company.

Milktruck, founded in 1995, took all the news and information from the then-novel internet someone would want and would load it at night for easy offline reading in the morning — so as not to tie up a phone line. Back then, browsing was expensive, and Milktruck was essentially push technology for the early internet, Tsang says.

“I love seeing when I do something, [that] I can see it happening very quickly,” Tsang says. “Not only on the software business, but in starting businesses. It was that doing something and having…