202
Home » Latest News » Minority Business Leader Awards:…

Minority Business Leader Awards: W. Frank Williams III

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 9:00 pm 03/28/2019 09:00pm
Share

Growing up, W. Frank Williams III would have never envisioned himself as a banker. He didn’t always associate the banking world with things like nonprofits, education and relationship-building. But those three words have become a big part of Williams’ role.

As a senior vice president and market manager with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore markets, he leads a team of relationship managers who handle the banking for a large portfolio of nationally recognized not-for-profit organizations, including MedStar Health, National Geographic, the Smithsonian Institution, The Nature Conservancy, Howard University, American Association of American Medical Colleges and C-SPAN.

Born in D.C. and raised in Rockville, Williams had early exposure to the importance of work.

“My exposure to careers was based on family, government and educational institutions,” he says. “The law, education and social justice are very important to me.”

After working as a…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!