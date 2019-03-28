Minority Business Leader Awards: W. Frank Williams III

Growing up, W. Frank Williams III would have never envisioned himself as a banker. He didn’t always associate the banking world with things like nonprofits, education and relationship-building. But those three words have become a…

Growing up, W. Frank Williams III would have never envisioned himself as a banker. He didn’t always associate the banking world with things like nonprofits, education and relationship-building. But those three words have become a big part of Williams’ role.

As a senior vice president and market manager with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore markets, he leads a team of relationship managers who handle the banking for a large portfolio of nationally recognized not-for-profit organizations, including MedStar Health, National Geographic, the Smithsonian Institution, The Nature Conservancy, Howard University, American Association of American Medical Colleges and C-SPAN.

Born in D.C. and raised in Rockville, Williams had early exposure to the importance of work.

“My exposure to careers was based on family, government and educational institutions,” he says. “The law, education and social justice are very important to me.”

