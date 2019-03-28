Minority Business Leader Awards: Viola Llewellyn

It’s not uncommon for Viola Llewellyn to take business calls on the run. The co-founder and president of Chevy Chase-based Ovamba Solutions Inc. is always on the move in her quest to help businesses in…

The company is primarily focused on delivering culturally-attuned financial technology to African nations. Where a traditional financial company may have shied away from African startups, Ovamba hit its stride by “turning ourselves into a glorified fan club,” Llewellyn says. “With loads of tech attached.”

The mobile platform provides African merchants access to business growth support and connections to investors. Llewellyn says that while traditional banks have shown hesitancy to lend to African companies, the Ovamba platform has a built-in algorithm that measures investment risk. With this technology, investors are able to look at demographics like where the business owners live, what they do, the psychology behind the owners’ willingness to pay…