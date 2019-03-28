Minority Business Leader Awards: Timothy Johnson

As a kid, Timothy Johnson wanted to be a doctor. But as he grew up, he realized that he could help others in different way. Today, Johnson helps lead the Vienna-based nonprofit organization United Way…

As a kid, Timothy Johnson wanted to be a doctor. But as he grew up, he realized that he could help others in different way. Today, Johnson helps lead the Vienna-based nonprofit organization United Way of the National Capital Area as the chief strategy and impact officer.

In his role, Johnson helps identify opportunities that will aid United Way NCA in its mission to improve the lives of underserved individuals in the area. Johnson also serves as an ambassador for the nonprofit throughout Greater Washington, a role he began in January.

“We have some of the smartest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and I would put them up against anybody at any of the for-profit organizations that I could name right now,” Johnson says.

The executive hails from Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant, which he describes as under-invested when he lived there. Johnson points to education as the factor that allowed him “to escape the gravitational pull of Bed-Stuy.”

“I’m now in a…