Minority Business Leader Awards: Timothy Adams

Timothy Adams started Systems Application & Technologies Inc. from the trunk of his Fiat in 1989. He likes to joke that his government contracting business got its first break because his car would always break…

He likes to joke that his government contracting business got its first break because his car would always break down on the way to military base meetings. He was lucky enough to catch rides with government staff on the way to base whenever mechanical bad luck struck, turning it into an opportunity to learn what his federal customers needed from support contractors.

“I got to listen to what their concerns were, what their problems were and eventually some of them got together and decided they were going to help me get on a contract because they wanted me to buy a new car so they didn’t have to keep picking me up,” Adams says with a laugh.

Thirty years later, the Largo-based company specializes in providing program management, operations maintenance, logistics and engineering support services to the Department of Defense. In 2018 the firm pulled in $80 million in revenue and employed…