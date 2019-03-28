Minority Business Leader Awards: Tashni-Ann Dubroy

Ask Tashni-Ann Dubroy about her goals for Howard University in 2019 and she’ll tell you her plan for the next 20 years. For the COO of the storied, historically black university in D.C., the view…

Ask Tashni-Ann Dubroy about her goals for Howard University in 2019 and she’ll tell you her plan for the next 20 years.

For the COO of the storied, historically black university in D.C., the view is long term. She wants to make sure that, decades from now, the COO after her — and even after that — has the infrastructure they need to keep Howard at the top of its game.

It’s no small task. When Dubroy stepped into the role in September 2017, she was coming off a stint as president of Shaw University, an HBCU in North Carolina that she began leading when she was just 34. While the role at Howard was a step down in title, Dubroy was drawn to the vision that Howard President Wayne Frederick laid out not only for the D.C. school, but for its position as a leader in the HBCU space.

Under her umbrella as COO, Dubroy is tasked with leading the operation of major departments including real estate, human resources, facilities management, information tech, public safety, parking, transportation…