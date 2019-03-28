202
Minority Business Leader Awards: Sundar Vaidyanathan

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 9:00 pm 03/28/2019 09:00pm
Sundar Vaidyanathan says that his company’s big break was actually a major loss.

In 2009, Vaidyanathan was part of a team that competed against Lockheed Martin for a big contract with GSA’s FAME program and lost. But Lockheed Martin took an interest in what Vaidyanathan’s team brought to the table.

“We lost that opportunity to Lockheed Martin, but even though we lost it, it opened up doors for new business,” Vaidyanathan says. “We could have looked at losing that contract as a failure, but it was a blessing in disguise because Lockheed gave us a $25 million subcontract.”

That’s impressive considering Karsun Solutions was not yet even officially a company. Vaidyanathan and Kartik Mercheri, each part of the team that competed against Lockheed Martin, started the company in 2009 and became incorporated in 2010. They named the company after a combination of their first names: Karsun Solutions.

