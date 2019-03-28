Minority Business Leader Awards: Sarbari Gupta

As soon as Sarbari Gupta wakes up, she starts each morning with yoga and pranayama, or yogic breathing. “I’ve felt ever since I started doing yoga, maybe 10 years ago now, I feel like I…

“I’ve felt ever since I started doing yoga, maybe 10 years ago now, I feel like I can be more focused,” Gupta says. “Before, I used to run in one thousand different directions.”

She has a lot to focus on: She’s grown her company, Electrosoft Services Inc., from a one-woman business in her basement to an IT services firm with revenue of over $12 million. “I had a fierce independent streak,” Gupta says. “I always liked to be my own boss.”

The cybersecurity expert’s strategic plan calls for Electrosoft to reach annual revenue of $50 million and 250 professionals by 2022. Gupta has a two-pronged approach, zeroing in on both customer service and her employees. “The customers come first, that’s very important. But the other very important thing is the staff. The staff will take care of customers,” she says.

Each new employee attends a “CEO orientation”…