Minority Business Leader Awards: Sara Abiusi

The Accenture managing director (and her team of 3,000 technologists) help to bring best practices from the commercial sector into government agencies. The projects that Abiusi works on have a broad reach — touching anyone who mails anything through the USPS, for instance.

“We built the system that allows all that data to flow in real time so you can get those notifications and know where your packages are,” Abiusi says about the program, which won a Postal Technology Innovation Award. “Before, it was like 12 or 13 hours delay. Now you get it within minutes.”

"I really like hard technology problems, and Accenture has plenty of them," she says. "Washington, D.C., for me, given the rich business environment and the interesting work that our government clients have, has