202
Home » Latest News » Minority Business Leader Awards:…

Minority Business Leader Awards: Robert Peck

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 9:00 pm 03/28/2019 09:00pm
Share

When Robert Peck decided to leave the safety of his consulting job at Accenture to launch Commonwealth Joe, he was mainly looking for a way to help his mom, who had been roasting coffee since 2004, tap into a wider market.

Peck knew his mom’s coffee was delicious; the two used to work at the same coffee shop in downtown Culpeper when he was in high school. When the shop closed, Julia Peck bought the roasting equipment, but she didn’t distribute her product far.

“She sold at local stores and to people directly,” Peck says. “You’d call her up and say you wanted three pounds of Honduras, and she’d be like, ‘Great! I’ll bring it to Gold’s Gym!’”

Six years later, Julia is still the company’s head roaster. Now, they roast more than 800 pounds of coffee a week, and much of it is brewed into Commonwealth Joe’s main moneymaker: cold-brew coffee sold on tap.

Commonwealth Joe has dabbled in several facets of the coffee business. It sells coffee beans wholesale and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!