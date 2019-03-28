Minority Business Leader Awards: Robert Peck

When Robert Peck decided to leave the safety of his consulting job at Accenture to launch Commonwealth Joe, he was mainly looking for a way to help his mom, who had been roasting coffee since…

When Robert Peck decided to leave the safety of his consulting job at Accenture to launch Commonwealth Joe, he was mainly looking for a way to help his mom, who had been roasting coffee since 2004, tap into a wider market.

Peck knew his mom’s coffee was delicious; the two used to work at the same coffee shop in downtown Culpeper when he was in high school. When the shop closed, Julia Peck bought the roasting equipment, but she didn’t distribute her product far.

“She sold at local stores and to people directly,” Peck says. “You’d call her up and say you wanted three pounds of Honduras, and she’d be like, ‘Great! I’ll bring it to Gold’s Gym!’”

Six years later, Julia is still the company’s head roaster. Now, they roast more than 800 pounds of coffee a week, and much of it is brewed into Commonwealth Joe’s main moneymaker: cold-brew coffee sold on tap.

Commonwealth Joe has dabbled in several facets of the coffee business. It sells coffee beans wholesale and…