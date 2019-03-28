Minority Business Leader Awards: Ray Martinez

For Ray Martinez, work at EverFi has always been personal. As one of the education technology company’s three founders, Martinez drew on his own college experience as they planned the online K-12 and professional development…

For Ray Martinez, work at EverFi has always been personal.

As one of the education technology company’s three founders, Martinez drew on his own college experience as they planned the online K-12 and professional development courses the platform would eventually offer.

“We all came to this with different experiences,” Martinez says. “I had incredibly supportive parents growing up who made it clear that I was going to go to college. I would have never gone to Bowdoin had my dad not filled out a FAFSA form.”

From that early experience with student loans and college finance, Martinez helped inform EverFi’s financial literacy courses, which it offers for students as young as elementary school.

“With the student loan debt crisis that’s happening in the United States, we like the idea of providing meaningful education before they’re making one of the most important financial decisions in their life,” Martinez says.

As the company has grown over the past 11 years —…