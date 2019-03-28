Minority Business Leader Awards: Perry Moon

Ask Perry Moon to describe himself, and despite his leadership track record, he’ll say he’s quiet, unassuming and “notoriously shy.” It’s hard for him to talk about himself, he admits. He’d much rather talk about…

Ask Perry Moon to describe himself, and despite his leadership track record, he’ll say he’s quiet, unassuming and “notoriously shy.” It’s hard for him to talk about himself, he admits. He’d much rather talk about his nonprofit, the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative (FSFSC), and how far it’s come since he joined in 2000.

Over the past 19 years, FSFSC has grown from a staff of about 20 to 60, and its budget has increased to close to $9 million, primarily from government grants, contracts and donations. In addition to community-building efforts in the city’s Southeast section, FSFSC offers family services including housing assistance, community centers, parenting programs truancy prevention work and more. This year marked the greatest increase of families referred to and served from the District’s Child and Family Services Agency.

“We have been a staple in this community, and they consider us an honest broker and trust us,” he says. “We have a reputation…