Minority Business Leader Awards: Ollen Douglass

Ollen Douglass’ second day at The Motley Fool was not easy.

“I had to get in front of the company and tell them we had too many people,” Douglass says. During the next nine months the company went from 400 employees to less than 100.

“It was a difficult time but we learned a lot of valuable lessons.”

Douglass was already a regular reader of The Motley Fool when he saw an ad to work there as a financial analyst and director in 2001 — in the midst of the dot-com crash.

And while the first few months were turbulent, since then, he’s had a chance to work in a variety of roles: overseeing the company’s international business, ad sales and legal efforts, among others.

Now, Douglass is the tip of the spear on The Motley Fool’s entry into private company products.

