Minority Business Leader Awards: Nina Tiaga

Before founding FedBiz IT Solutions, Nina Tiaga spent 15 years in a different kind of partnership with her husband, Don: They were co-teachers as they homeschooled their seven children. When the kids were all off…

Before founding FedBiz IT Solutions, Nina Tiaga spent 15 years in a different kind of partnership with her husband, Don: They were co-teachers as they homeschooled their seven children.

When the kids were all off to college or beyond in 2011, the couple took that shared experience and focused on launching a business together. Tiaga and Don decided to pair up to combine her accounting expertise with his IT background.

Though small, the business grew quickly. The 10-person firm raised revenue 150 percent annually from 2014 to 2018, landing contracts from the departments of Treasury and Commerce, Security Exchange Commission and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

The Small Business Administration-certified small business is a tight-knit group; two of Tiaga’s children also work at the firm. Tiaga tries to treat all employees like family, holding Christmas parties and group breakfasts on Fridays throughout the year.

Celebrations were definitely deserved when FedBiz landed a contract…