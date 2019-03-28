Minority Business Leader Awards: Monica Escalante

For Monica Escalante, a chance encounter at work turned into a volunteer opportunity that morphed into a new career path. While working in marketing for a Silver Spring company, Escalante was assigned a campaign for…

For Monica Escalante, a chance encounter at work turned into a volunteer opportunity that morphed into a new career path.

While working in marketing for a Silver Spring company, Escalante was assigned a campaign for the Hospice and Palliative Care Network of Maryland.

“As part of that campaign, I was trying to understand what hospice was about,” Escalante says. “I really became fascinated with end of life care.”

To Escalante, the idea of a team of clinicians going into homes to provide care was a mission she felt drawn to. When her husband became ill in 2002, Escalante became even more drawn to the cause, volunteering for Montgomery Hospice, an organization that offered end of life care both at private homes and care facilities.

“Less than two months later, they offered me the job of volunteer services coordinator,” Escalante says. By 2007, she was working as chief communications officer and in 2010, she added the title of CFO to her role.

The financial side has at times…