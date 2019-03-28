202
Minority Business Leader Awards: Meg Vootukuru

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 9:00 pm 03/28/2019 09:00pm
Meg Vootukuru has always wanted to make a difference in the world.

To achieve that goal, she’s worked to make sure both her work and personal life stay focused on charity. As CEO of Syneren Technologies Corp., a tech and IT solutions contractor that works with federal and commercial clients, Vootukuru has made sure the company keeps a focus on nonprofit work. That includes a special focus on the areas Vootukuru is passionate about, including addressing hunger, health care and women’s and girl’s leadership education.

Because of that passion to make a difference, Vootukuru’s company has been a key donor for several local and national charities, including Arlington Food Bank, the Women’s Center in Vienna, Christ House and Trinity United Methodist Church. For the Children’s Inn at NIH, employees provided breakfast and brunch for sick children and their families on Sunday morning during Thanksgiving weekend.

Vootukuru’s path to CEO started in engineering, working as a hardware…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

