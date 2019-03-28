202
Minority Business Leader Awards: Marcia Griffin

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 10:24 pm 03/28/2019 10:24pm
For HomeFree-USA President Marcia Griffin, buying a home is more than just a real estate transaction.

“The thing that I think people should know about homeownership is that a home is more than a house, a home is a feeling,” Griffin says. “There is a strong feeling of independence, a strong feeling of comfort, a strong feeling of achieving.”

Griffin and her team at HomeFree-USA work every day so that more people can feel that way as empowered first-time homeowners. The D.C. and Maryland-based nonprofit specializes in homeownership development, foreclosure intervention and financial empowerment, offering advice and classes on everything from student loan debt to downpayments.

“I felt that there needed to be a go-between — a moderator, a marriage counselor — between the lender and the consumer,” Griffin says about why she and her husband, Jim Griffin, launched HomeFree-USA in 1994. “I thought particularly for people of color, that if there were an entity like a HomeFree…

