Minority Business Leader Awards: Leticia Proctor

Leticia Proctor knows what it means to come full circle. After 21 years, she’s back where she started with her first hospitality sales job, now serving as senior vice president of sales, marketing and revenue…

After 21 years, she’s back where she started with her first hospitality sales job, now serving as senior vice president of sales, marketing and revenue management for Bethesda-based Donohoe Hospitality Services, then known as Hospitality Partners.

In the two decades between, Proctor worked for hospitality groups including Holiday Inn and Kimpton Hotels.

Prior to her return to Donohoe, Proctor worked for six years at PM Hotel Group, initially as the sales and marketing vice president, then as the senior vice president of sales, revenue management and digital strategies. She joined Donohoe in January.

As the new position at Donohoe begins, Proctor wraps up her last semester at Georgetown University.

This spring, she will receive her master’s degree in hospitality management and hopes that graduation brings with it a chance to slow down her busy pace.

But despite her schedule, Proctor still has time to think back to…