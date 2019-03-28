Minority Business Leader Awards: Leslie Hale

Leslie Hale made history in 2018 when Bethesda-based RLJ Lodging Trust tapped her to become the first African-American woman to lead a real estate investment trust. While new to the CEO role, Hale is no…

Leslie Hale made history in 2018 when Bethesda-based RLJ Lodging Trust tapped her to become the first African-American woman to lead a real estate investment trust.

While new to the CEO role, Hale is no stranger to the company. She joined BET founder Robert Johnson’s company in 2005 as director of real estate and finance, back when it was still called RLJ Development. She became chief financial officer in 2007 and helped guide the company through an initial public offering in 2011. She added the roles of executive vice president of real estate and finance in 2013 and chief operating officer in 2016 to her job description along the way before being named CEO.

“When you are in a CFO or COO position you have tremendous responsibilities within an organization, but when you move to CEO position you have responsibility for the entire organization,” Hale says of her new role. “I spend an incredible amount of time thinking about our people, thinking about how to drive the strategy of…