Minority Business Leader Awards: Keith Harrison

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 9:00 pm 03/28/2019 09:00pm
When a federal judge in July 2018 struck down the conviction that sent Crosley Green to death row in Florida, attorney Keith Harrison felt a sense of relief — but also a sense of unfinished business.

A partner with Crowell & Moring LLP, Harrison was part of the legal team that helped convince U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton Jr. to overturn Green’s murder conviction on grounds that a prosecutor suppressed evidence that might have led to a different outcome in the case.

Dalton’s ruling, if upheld on appeal, means Green will be granted a new trial or be allowed to walk free. While Crowell & Moring was brought on to help overturn Green’s death sentence, Harrison, who has logged more than 3,000 pro bono hours as lead trial counsel on the case over the past decade, says he has vowed not to rest until Green is a free man.

“I was convinced he was actually innocent, so with the firm’s backing, we continue,” Harrison says. “It was a big step, but even then, I knew he was still…

