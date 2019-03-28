Minority Business Leader Awards: Julie Weber

It was 2014 and Julie Weber needed a break. She was on the verge of burning out, and the work she was doing in marketing and communications wasn’t what she was passionate about anymore. Weber…

It was 2014 and Julie Weber needed a break. She was on the verge of burning out, and the work she was doing in marketing and communications wasn’t what she was passionate about anymore.

Weber had nearly a decade of experience in marketing, communications, engagement and brand strategies. Among her positions was director of marketing at the Georgetown Business Improvement District, where she helped Taste of Georgetown come back to life in 2007. In her role, Weber doubled the attendance of the event from 5,000 to more than 10,000, and raised 30 percent more money than the 2006 festival. The event continues today as one of the main D.C. food events of fall.

In another role as director of client strategy at mbox communications, Weber devised strategies for large hospitality clients, including Marriott International, Waldorf Astoria, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

The work came naturally to Weber. But in her early 30s, she felt that it had become her life.

