Minority Business Leader Awards: Jim Tanner

Jim Tanner didn’t always want to be in sports. But as a North Carolina native, escaping basketball was nearly impossible.

During his time at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Tanner happened to befriend athletes who would happen to go on to play in the NBA and NFL.

But he wasn’t thinking of of a career using the connections. Instead, Tanner pursued jobs in corporate finance, where he learned how to negotiate, close business deals and draft contracts.

An interest in politics eventually brought him to the District, where he worked on Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign.

Eventually, Tanner pivoted to use his law degree from the University of Chicago, taking a job offer as a midlevel corporate associate with Williams & Connolly in 1997. At the time, the firm was building a sports practice.

“It was something that I was interested in but never expected to have a career in,” Tanner, who was part of the entertainment and sports law society in law school, says.…