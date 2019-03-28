Minority Business Leader Awards: Javier Rodriguez

The lessons that Javier Rodriguez learned from his high school job stick with him to this day. The MAC Aerospace Corp. CEO arrived in the U.S. 40 years ago, after his family fled Nicaragua due…

The MAC Aerospace Corp. CEO arrived in the U.S. 40 years ago, after his family fled Nicaragua due to the political climate.

“Up to the time that I was 14 and came to the United States, we had a pretty good life,” Rodriguez says. “My father was an attorney, he had been in politics in Nicaragua, and we were well-off, let’s say. Then we lost everything and we came here.”

In order to pay the tuition at his private school, 14-year-old Rodriguez took a job as a janitor cleaning the school after his classes finished.

“I remember the boss that I had. One of the things he constantly told me was if you ever make a mistake, you have to do it over. That was an encouragement not to make mistakes, obviously. I learned from that,” he says.

Rodriguez worked his way through college, earning his bachelor’s degree at George Mason University while working for a government contractor and learning…