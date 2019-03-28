202
Minority Business Leader Awards: Fred Hill

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 9:00 pm 03/28/2019 09:00pm
His health care communications company had just won a big federal contract and Fred Hill knew it was time to ramp up.

So The Hill Group leased a larger office in Bethesda and more than doubled the size of its workforce to service the agency client. But, in all that haste, Hill forgot to guard himself against something most seasoned federal contractors know to watch out for. Another company protested, the government sustained the protest and threw out the award. Just like that, Hill found himself with more employees than he could support and a seven-year lease for far more space than he needed.

A bummer? Sure. But for Hill, it was just another chance to roll with the punches and see where life took him next. He kept the space, at $18,000 a month in rent, and eventually grew into it.

“Sometimes, you just have to keep struggling along,” he says.

Hill isn’t one to pass up an opportunity, even if it ultimately leads to disappointment. That’s a lesson he learned from his parents:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

