Minority Business Leader Awards: Erika Flora

After experimenting with a few different career paths, former microbiologist Erika Flora turned herself into an entrepreneur. Today, she leads a D.C. consulting company as CEO. Flora stumbled on project management “through some happy accidents,”…

After experimenting with a few different career paths, former microbiologist Erika Flora turned herself into an entrepreneur. Today, she leads a D.C. consulting company as CEO.

Flora stumbled on project management “through some happy accidents,” she says, after trying a variety of jobs including testing TV dinners as a microbiologist for a food company in Arkansas.

While trying to figure out what she liked and didn’t, Flora wasn’t holding out for the perfect job. But after saying “yes” to a lot of things, “one of the yeses turned out to be something I loved doing and kept doing.”

Flora wasn’t always on the leadership path. In high school, she was dubbed “shyest” in her class in the yearbook. “I had a lot to say. I just didn’t want to say it,” she says. Gradually, Flora recognized that being introverted could limit her career. She forced herself to overcome her fear of speaking in front of groups, joining public speaking classes and dabbling in stand-up…