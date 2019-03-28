Minority Business Leader Awards: Ellis Carr

Ellis Carr knows that small community groups can have big impact when it comes to solving social injustice. But big ideas can’t come to fruition without serious financial backing. That’s where Capital Impact Partners steps…

As CEO of the Arlington-based community development financial institution, Carr aims to fill the lending gap for social impact projects.

“We do that by lending and investing to create equitable access to health care, education, food and housing across the country,” says Carr, who joined the organization as its chief financial officer in 2012 before taking the helm as CEO in 2016.

Capital Impact has concentrated its investments in New York’s Tri-State area; Michigan, with a concentration in Detroit; the California Bay area; the Texas-Triangle area, which includes Austin, San Antonio and Dallas; and the D.C. metro. In 2018, Capital Impact lent $120 million to groups nationwide.

Locally, the organization has provided financial backing for projects like…