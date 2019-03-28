Minority Business Leader Awards: Charles Thomas Jr.

With four college degrees and four years of Division I basketball on his resume — walking on at Notre Dame, no less — it’s not hard to imagine that Charles Thomas Jr. is intensely motivated.…

With four college degrees and four years of Division I basketball on his resume — walking on at Notre Dame, no less — it’s not hard to imagine that Charles Thomas Jr. is intensely motivated.

It’s a trait he picked up from his parents and held as early as middle school. Neither of his parents had attended university. He knew it would open doors.

“My mom would say, ‘If you’re going to play, play to win,’” Thomas says. “’Don’t play to get second or third.’ It meant that if you’re going to school, get As.”

That mantra carried Thomas through Notre Dame, where he epitomized a student athlete, arranging to show up late to practice so that he could finish tests. He had thought about being a doctor, but soon forensics was the plan. The intelligence community recruited him, and he spent several years with an agency before heading back to graduate school.

From there, it was consulting work, moving through leadership positions at big and small contracting firms before…