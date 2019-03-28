Minority Business Leader Awards: Angel Rich

Angel Rich sees finance as a game. Or at least, as an app. Under the umbrella of her company, The Wealth Factory, the 32-year-old entrepreneur developed CreditStacker, a mobile credit game that presents financial education…

Angel Rich sees finance as a game. Or at least, as an app.

Under the umbrella of her company, The Wealth Factory, the 32-year-old entrepreneur developed CreditStacker, a mobile credit game that presents financial education in a colorful, interactive platform that is offered in 21 languages and 60 counties with more than 250,000 users.

In 2018, the company reached some $750,000 in raised funds, along with $300,000 in revenue. In 2019, Rich aims to hit $1 million revenue alone as the company expands its app offerings and continues to raise funding.

It’s a big step for the company that started the day Rich suddenly quit her job as a research analyst at Prudential Financial in 2012. The career change was quick — “I kind of just quit in the moment,” Rich says — but the idea for Wealth Factory was sparked while Rich was still in college. After winning the Goldman Sachs Portfolio Challenge while at Hampton University with her stock market algorithm, Rich says she realized that the…