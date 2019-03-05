Mendelson seeks to reprimand Evans

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Tuesday morning he will introduce a resolution reprimanding Councilman Jack Evans for using his office email to solicit business. “This reprimand will send a clear message that Mr. Evans’…

“This reprimand will send a clear message that Mr. Evans’ actions are not only unacceptable but are inconsistent with the Council’s ethical standards,” Mendelson said in a statement.

During a press conference Monday, Mendelson called Evans’ actions inappropriate but said he wanted to consult with other councilmembers before deciding on a course of action.

The resolution comes after The Washington Post reported that Evans, D-Ward 2, the longest-serving member of the council, had used his official city email to solicit business from law firms doing business with the District, citing his connections and knowledge in city government and his tenure as chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. WMATA has launched its own inquiry.

Mark Tuohey, an attorney for Evans, told the City Paper that Evans…