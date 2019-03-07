Meet Yotel, the newest hotel brand coming to D.C.

Yotel, an ultramodern hotel chain out of the United Kingdom, is coming to the District. The company, which opened its first U.S. hotel in New York in 2011 and now has four properties here, will…

The company, which opened its first U.S. hotel in New York in 2011 and now has four properties here, will take over the Liaison Capitol Hill, the hotel property bought last month by BLDG Management and MetroInvest Equities of New York. It will be Yotel’s first property in Greater Washington.

Converting the 343-room hotel at 415 New Jersey Ave. NW will require a substantial renovation, and the property will maintain its Liaison name until that project is complete, Yotel CEO Hubert Viriot told me in an interview this week.

In addition to marking a new start for the Liaison, which is more than 40 years old and hasn’t been renovated in a decade, it will be a first for Yotel. The company recently converted a former office building in San Francisco into its first Yotel there but has never done a hotel-to-hotel conversion.

Yotel’s rooms, which it refers to as cabins, average 180 square feet…