Meal delivery startup Territory taps former Amazon exec as its new CEO

Territory, a prepared meal startup based in Alexandria, has brought in a former Amazon.com Inc. exec and industry heavy-hitter as its new CEO.

Abigail Coleman previously served as the head of e-commerce and vice president of marketing and strategy at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary Quidsi Inc. She was also senior global marketing leader for gum products at food conglomerate Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ), the company responsible for Trident, Stride, Clorets and Dentyne. Previously, she was a senior brand manager at Kraft Foods Group.

Coleman replaces CEO and Territory co-founder Patrick Smith, who headed the company for more than seven years and will leave the company, according to a source familiar with the situation. Smith’s LinkedIn profile was updated to show a February end date with the company.

The change comes as the company experienced rapid growth under Smith but is aiming even bigger, according to a source familiar with its finances. Territory hit nearly $30 million…