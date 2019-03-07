202
Md. senate committee advances minimum wage bill, slows down timeline for small businesses

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 7, 2019 2:53 pm 03/07/2019 02:53pm
A Senate committee advanced a bill that would raise Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 per hour after making additional changes aimed at helping small businesses.

The latest version of the bill would slow down incremental increases in the minimum wage so it does not reach $15 for businesses with 14 or fewer employees until 2028. The original bill would have increased the minimum wage for all business to $15 by 2023.

The Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines Thursday morning — 8-3 — to give the amended bill a favorable report. Raising the minimum wage was among the top priorities of Democrats — who control both chambers of the General Assembly — heading into this year’s legislative session. Maryland’s minimum wage is currently $10.10 per hour.

In addition to slowing down the timeline for the increases, the bill also requires the governor to put more money in the budget for the Developmental Disabilities Administration so state-funded health and human services organizations…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

