Md. Gov. Larry Hogan still trying to lure Amazon

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t giving up luring Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters to his state.

According to The Washington Post, Hogan said Tuesday he recently pitched Amazon execs about Maryland being a possible alternative to New York for part of the e-commerce giant’s second headquarters.

“We’re not giving up,” said Hogan, who, according to the report, reached out to Amazon the day news surfaced the company was considering stepping away from plans in Long Island City, New York. “I’m never satisfied. I’d like to have 50,000 jobs instead of 5,000.”

It might be wishful thinking on Hogan’s part.

When Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced last month it was pulling out of plans to place half of its second headquarters in New York City after meeting resistance from local lawmakers, the company said it did not plan to reopen its site search. Instead, Amazon said it would distribute the 25,000 or so jobs initial destined for New York among 17 of its tech hubs across…