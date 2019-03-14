McMillan redevelopment team requests extension on portion of project

The team behind the redevelopment of McMillan Reservoir is applying for a two-year extension on a portion of the project as it remains mired in appeals years after its approval. Development team Vision McMillan Partners,…

Development team Vision McMillan Partners, a group that includes developers EYA, Jair Lynch Real Estate and Trammell Crow, was given permission last year to move forward with demolition and subdivide the historic 25-acre property bounded by North Capitol, First and Channing streets and Michigan Avenue NW. Opponents filed a petition at that time to halt the project.

But though the project remains under appeal and in litigation, D.C.’s Zoning Commission ruled in September that no additional remands would occur for Parcel 2 of the development, which includes a 233-unit building with retail. The ruling did not pause the two-year window the team has to secure building permits and other approvals, and the development team is now seeking an extension.

“The Applicant is unable to comply with the time limits for…