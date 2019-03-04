McLean online lender raises more financing, adds new leadership

McLean-based online lending firm Breakout Capital Finance, LLC has raised $5.3 million in debt financing from a New York investor, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. New York City-based SenaHill Securities LLC…

McLean-based online lending firm Breakout Capital Finance, LLC has raised $5.3 million in debt financing from a New York investor, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

New York City-based SenaHill Securities LLC invested in the company in a deal that began about five months ago. Breakout Capital also announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding Breakout Capital CTO Firoze Lafeer and Neil Gurvitch, co-founder of Bethesda law firm Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer & Polott PC.

“We continue to see rapid growth in our lending and technology-focused endeavors,” Breakout founder and CEO Carl Fairbank said in an announcement. “Adding more seasoned leadership continues our expansion and growth plans.”

That’s not the company’s only addition to its leadership ranks in recent months. In October, the company appointed Tim Buzby as its CFO. Buzby, prior to Breakout Capital, spent 17 years at the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp., better known as Farmer…