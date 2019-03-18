Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. lands spot in Chobani food accelerator

Hometown biscuit maker Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. has landed a spot in the spring 2019 class of the Chobani Incubator, a packaged food business accelerator program from the Greek yogurt giant. Mason Dixie, which sells…

Mason Dixie, which sells frozen biscuits in grocery stores around the U.S., is one of eight businesses selected from a pool of 550 applicants, according to the announcement from Chobani LLC. The program provides four weeks of on-site mentorship with Chobani’s executive team and mentoring team at the company’s Norwich, New York, headquarters, a $25,000 grant and a range of marketing through the publicity of the incubator class.

Mason Dixie applied to the program last year and was not selected, but ownership decided to try again for the spring 2019 class, said CEO Ayeshah Abuelhiga, who co-founded the company with chef Jason Gehring in 2014. The company is only the second D.C.-based company to participate; D.C.’s Misfit Juicery, now Misfit Food, participated in the incubator in 2017.

