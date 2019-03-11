Maryland wine industry growing as consumers focus on the local

As the owner of Crow Vineyard & Winery, Judy Crow fields a lot of questions about her wine’s provenance and production. But it wasn’t always that way. “When we first got into business, nobody asked…

As the owner of Crow Vineyard & Winery, Judy Crow fields a lot of questions about her wine’s provenance and production. But it wasn’t always that way.

“When we first got into business, nobody asked that question,” Crow said.

In the seven years since she and her husband, Roy, opened their Eastern Shore tasting room, they’ve seen interest in their farm and wine production process take off. Now, customers believe “it’s really important to see the connection between the growing of the grapes and making of the wine,” Crow said. “The general public has a thirst to be engaged with the agricultural community.”

As consumers have become increasingly invested in locally grown food and locally made products, curiosity about Maryland vineyards has been on the rise, as well, Crow said. And as the state marks Maryland Wine Month this March, there are more wineries than ever to explore. The Maryland Wineries Association, a nonprofit trade group that advocates for the state’s commercial wineries,…