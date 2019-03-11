202
Maryland unemployment rate falls to lowest level in a decade

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 11, 2019 2:02 pm 03/11/2019 02:02pm
Maryland gained 3,100 jobs in January and saw its unemployment rate fall to its lowest level since 2008.

The state started off 2019 with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in December. Maryland’s unemployment rate is now below the national average, which edged up to 4 percent, according to preliminary data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Maryland’s unemployment rate is at its lowest point since April 2008 before the Great Recession.

January was the seventh consecutive month of job growth for Maryland. Education and health services led the way with the addition of 3,100 jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities gained 2,000 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 400 positions. The financial services industry also added 100 jobs.

Public sector jobs declined by 1,800 during a month when the federal government was in the midst of its longest-ever shutdown. The professional and business services industry, which includes many of Maryland’s federal…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

