The Maryland Senate passed its version of a bill to raise the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour, advancing the measure closer to final approval.

The bill now goes back to the House, which can either accept the Senate’s changes from the version it passed or send the bill to a conference committee to iron out the differences.

Under the Senate’s legislation, the minimum wage would increase incrementally from $10.10 to $15 by 2025 under the version of the bill passed Thursday evening. Businesses with fewer than 15 employees will have a longer timeline. For them, the minimum wage does not rise to $15 until 2028.

The House bill passed on March 1 did not give businesses with fewer than 15 employees more time.

Tipped workers, such as bartenders and servers, will continue to be paid at a lower rate of $3.63 per hour. Tipped workers are paid the lower wage with tips making up the difference. Lawmakers carved tipped workers out of the bill after hearing hours of testimony from restaurant…