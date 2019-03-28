Maryland Democrats easily override Hogan’s veto of minimum wage bill

It took Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly less than 24 hours to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill raising the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour. Hogan vetoed the legislation on…

Hogan vetoed the legislation on Wednesday. The Republican governor explained in a letter to House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. that he believes raising the minimum wage to $15 will “devastate” Maryland’s economy and be “too much for our businesses to bear.” Democrats, who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly, successfully overrode the veto with the needed two-thirds majority.

The Senate voted 32-15 to override Hogan’s veto. The House voted 96-43. Both votes were along party lines.

“Today’s $15 per hour wage vote shows working Marylanders who’s fighting to raise their incomes and who isn’t,” said Sen. Jim Rosapepe, chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus. “All Democrats voted yes for working families and all Republicans voted no.”

Sen. Cory McCray of Baltimore…