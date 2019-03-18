Martha’s Table names its next CEO

As a child, Kim R. Ford volunteered for D.C. nonprofit Martha’s Table. On April 1, she’ll take over as its next CEO. “We have to be able to give people a true and honest first…

As a child, Kim R. Ford volunteered for D.C. nonprofit Martha’s Table. On April 1, she’ll take over as its next CEO.

“We have to be able to give people a true and honest first chance,” Ford told me in an interview. “We are committed to making sure everyone in the District of Columbia has the opportunity to achieve their dreams.”

Ford will replace Patty Stonesifer, the six-year president and CEO of Martha’s Table who announced her retirement in November. Under Stonesifer’s leadership, Martha’s Table, which provides food, clothing and early childhood and after-school assistance to families in need, expanded early childhood education and extended its programming to support residents on both sides of the Anacostia River.

Last year, the nonprofit moved its operations to two new locations at the Commons at Stanton Square in Anacostia and a 7,000-square-foot space at 15th Street and Columbia Road NW in Columbia Heights.

Like her predecessor, Ford was also an Obama administration appointee…