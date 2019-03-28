Marriott’s high-end Autograph brand will replace Columbia’s Sheraton

The Sheraton Columbia Town Center Hotel will soon undergo $20 million in renovations to bring the property up to par with the four-star standards of its new Marriott Autograph flag. Owner and developer Costello Construction…

The Sheraton Columbia Town Center Hotel will soon undergo $20 million in renovations to bring the property up to par with the four-star standards of its new Marriott Autograph flag.

Owner and developer Costello Construction will add 70 rooms, bringing the total to 290, and update the entire interior and exterior of the hotel that sits on Lake Kittamaqundi at 10207 Wincopin Cir. The focus will be on creating a “high quality” and “luxury” product, Costello Construction President David Costello said.

Costello and architect on the project, Design Collective, presented plans for the redesign to Howard County’s Design Advisory Panel Wednesday night. Renderings and concept images show a modern hotel that incorporates warm materials like wood, stone and blackened steel, leather furniture and dark accents, large glass windows and trendy lighting.

The hotel’s revamp comes amid larger plans by Columbia developer Howard Hughes to redevelop the area around Lakefront into more of an urban setting…