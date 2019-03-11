Marriott, Comstock bringing 4-star hotel to Reston Station

Comstock Holdings Cos. Inc. has closed a franchise agreement with Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring a Renaissance hotel to Reston Station. The 250-key Renaissance Reston Station will be a part of Reston Station…

Comstock Holdings Cos. Inc. has closed a franchise agreement with Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring a Renaissance hotel to Reston Station.

The 250-key Renaissance Reston Station will be a part of Reston Station Promenade, an extension of the original Reston Station project that sits atop the Wiehle-Reston East Metro. The hotel building, to be topped by 80 luxury condominium units, is expected to deliver in 2022 on a site bounded by Reston Station Boulevard, Wiehle Avenue and Sunset Hills Road. It is being designed by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects.

“It fulfills a requirement that we’ve heard from our current and future office tenants, and our neighbors such as General Dynamics, and fills a need in the community for additional, quality hotel, events and meeting space,” Christopher Clemente, Comstock CEO, said in a statement.

Comstock (NASDAQ: CHCI) also confirms the Washington Business Journal’s previous reporting that Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) is coming to Reston…