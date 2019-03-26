Luxury Shaw condos on site of razed church hitting the market

The luxury condos that took the place of Shaw’s Scripture Cathedral Church will soon go on sale. Perla at 810 O Street NW, from Four Points LLC, is a nine story, 90,500-square-foot building with 66…

Perla at 810 O Street NW, from Four Points LLC, is a nine story, 90,500-square-foot building with 66 units comprised of condos sized from 716 to 1,850 square feet. The units range from $650,000 to more than $2 million.

There is also 6,900 square feet of street-level retail along Ninth Street NW, which could be occupied by one tenant or a mix of operators — restaurants, fitness studios and coworking spaces, for example.

“We believe these residences represent a strong step forward for Shaw and those who wish to experience all the wonderful attributes of the 9th Street corridor,” Steve Cassell, senior vice president of development at D.C.-based Four Points, said in a statement.

On the building’s top floor is the Skytop Suite — a rooftop entertainment space outfitted with a fire pit, daybed and demonstration kitchen with views of the Washington Monument and National Cathedral.

