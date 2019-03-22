202
Loudoun approves one of its largest new developments in decades

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 22, 2019 11:40 am 03/22/2019 11:40am
Loudoun officials have given the green light to plans to build roughly 3,700 new homes near two planned Metro stations, one of the largest developments in the county’s history.

The county’s Board of Supervisors approved plans for an Ashburn project dubbed “Silver District West” Thursday night on an 8-1 vote, ending a roughly four-year-long debate over its design. Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, D-Leesburg, cast the lone dissenting vote.

Detroit-based Soave Enterprises, the company behind the even larger Brambleton community, is now allowed to start work on the 161-acre property that will likely stretch over the next few decades.

The developer pitched the mix of townhomes, apartments, office and retail as a key way for the county to embrace the clustering of new homes near transit. Though the project’s site is currently located near the intersection of the Loudoun County Parkway and Dulles Greenway, it will eventually sit about a mile away from both the Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn…

