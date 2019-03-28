Lots of job openings, not enough workers and HQ2 on the way has Fairfax County on edge

Amazon.com Inc.’s move to open a second headquarters in Arlington may prove to be a mixed-bag for Fairfax County. While many HQ2 employees are expected to live in the county, there’s a real chance that…

While many HQ2 employees are expected to live in the county, there’s a real chance that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will take tech talent from companies based in Fairfax. There are thousands of job openings today in Northern Virginia, many in tech fields, and Amazon’s barely here — the pipeline of young workers to fill those slots is already running dry.

This is the “other side of the story,” according to Cathy Lange, chairman of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Amazon will increase the tech talent demand in the region, and there are not enough workers to fill the jobs, Lange told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday during a budget committee meeting.

“Recently a company was looking to put 600 jobs in this area, and they decided not to come here because they were concerned about getting the workers they need,” Lange said, not identifying the company. “Many…