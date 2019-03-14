Longtime local HVAC company acquired by HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. has doubled its HVAC workforce with the acquisition of Fairfax-based CroppMetcalfe Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CroppMetcalfe’s 320 employees across Greater Washington will be continue to work out of…

HomeServe USA Corp. has doubled its HVAC workforce with the acquisition of Fairfax-based CroppMetcalfe Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CroppMetcalfe’s 320 employees across Greater Washington will be continue to work out of the company’s various locations. This acquisition marks HomeServe’s entry into the Greater Washington market for HVAC and plumbing services.

HomeServe, which is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, and provides home emergency service solutions, was founded in 2003 and has been operating in Greater Washington since 2009. The company currently serves 165,000 of its 3.7 million North American customers here locally. The company has an overall workforce of 1,200.

CroppMetcalfe CEO Mitch Cropp is staying on as an adviser to the HomeServe, while General Manager Tim Cropp will continue running the company’s day-to-day operations.

CroppMetcalfe, which brought in $40 million in revenue in 2017, follows HomeServe’s 2018 acquisitions of Elyria, Ohio-based Geisel…