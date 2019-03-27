Live poultry butcher operation approved by Alexandria City Council

A permit for a family-owned halal butcher shop with live poultry slaughtering for an industrial stretch of Colvin Street was approved Tuesday by Alexandria City Council despite firm opposition from neighboring businesses. The measure passed…

A permit for a family-owned halal butcher shop with live poultry slaughtering for an industrial stretch of Colvin Street was approved Tuesday by Alexandria City Council despite firm opposition from neighboring businesses.

The measure passed 5-2 with Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker and Councilwoman Amy Jackson casting the dissenting votes. The vote was delayed from a March 16 public hearing, where two council members were absent.

D.C. Live Poultry Market, as the business will be known, needed a special-use permit from the city because keeping live chickens overnight is not a use laid out in Alexandria’s industrial zoning guidelines. The city’s health department said the business presented no public health concerns.

Still, neighboring businesses — including several dog day care operations — suggested the butcher would subject the area to distracting noise and odors. Others said the area couldn’t accommodate the traffic and parking the business would attract. The council…